Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €73.00 ($85.88) target price from equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.83 ($75.10).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of COK stock opened at €60.16 ($70.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92. Cancom has a 52 week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52 week high of €60.78 ($71.51). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.32.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.