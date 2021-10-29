Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Down 88.9% in October

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNBX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 51,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,357. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.60.

Get Cannabics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.