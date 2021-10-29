Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

CAJ has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. Canon has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Canon will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 184,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 84,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 790,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 65,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 580,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

