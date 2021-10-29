Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.82

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 225016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

