Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on uniQure’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for uniQure in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.88. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

