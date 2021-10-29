CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.36

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.36 and traded as high as C$6.91. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 258,849 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBM shares. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$583.87 million and a P/E ratio of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.36.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.90 million. On average, analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

