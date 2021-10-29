Capital International Inc. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $243.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

