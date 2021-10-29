Capital International Inc. CA Takes $1.72 Million Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,383,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.64. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.79.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

