Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,502,671 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,871,293 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $217,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after buying an additional 1,828,910 shares in the last quarter. Odey Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $672,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 261,063 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,460,080 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $381,450,000 after buying an additional 363,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLD. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

