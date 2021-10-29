Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,214,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 529,054 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $152,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after buying an additional 559,574 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after buying an additional 2,543,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,989,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,381,000 after buying an additional 1,513,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -346.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. Raymond James began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

