Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Capital International Investors grew its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,998 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $105,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 13.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

