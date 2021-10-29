Capital International Investors Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital International Investors lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,201 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $79,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

Shares of DE stock opened at $349.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $221.73 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

