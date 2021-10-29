Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $186.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $190.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Shares of COF stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

