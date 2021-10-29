Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $190.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $184.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average of $158.11. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,045,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

