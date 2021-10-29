Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRDL. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of CRDL opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.