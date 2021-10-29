CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CareDx updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $19.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 5,975,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,531. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareDx stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of CareDx worth $45,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.