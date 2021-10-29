CareDx Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,822 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,850% compared to the typical volume of 196 call options.

CDNA stock traded down $19.34 on Friday, reaching $51.00. 5,975,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. CareDx has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

CDNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.