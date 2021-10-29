Carl C. Icahn Sells 87,952 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:HRI opened at $180.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $192.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.59 and a 200 day moving average of $121.43.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 110.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $560,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

