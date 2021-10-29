Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $17.50 target price on the stock.

CUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CUK opened at $20.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.34. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,704,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 37.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.