Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Carriage Services has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

CSV stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.22 million, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $50.67.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carriage Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Carriage Services worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

