Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barrington Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a below average rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

CSV opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $895.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $50.67.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,318 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

