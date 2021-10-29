Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

Shares of CARR opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

