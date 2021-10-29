Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.90. 104,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,517. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

