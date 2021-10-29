Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

