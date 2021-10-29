Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 4,529 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,529 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 16.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 61,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPE shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

