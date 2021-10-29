Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 48,170 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,170 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,869,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after buying an additional 438,388 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.