Caxton Associates LP Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,208,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 626,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $228,474,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 49,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $68,583,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.12.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $443.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $443.60. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

