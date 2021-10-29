Caxton Associates LP Invests $325,000 in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $58.45 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $804.97 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

In other news, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $257,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

