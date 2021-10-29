Caxton Associates LP Makes New $297,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 37.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 3.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

