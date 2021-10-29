Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.94. 749,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cboe Global Markets stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Cboe Global Markets worth $46,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

