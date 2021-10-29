C&C Group’s (CCGGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CCGGY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.25.
C&C Group Company Profile
