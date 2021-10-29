C&C Group’s (CCGGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CCGGY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

