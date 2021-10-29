Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

EQIX stock opened at $847.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $820.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $786.57.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

