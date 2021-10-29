Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 67,578 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 24,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.24.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

