Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $72,000 in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 141,645 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 437.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.84. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SB. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

