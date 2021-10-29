Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%. On average, analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDR stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

