Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.07.

Shares of CE stock opened at $165.47 on Monday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $110.49 and a 12-month high of $173.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average is $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

