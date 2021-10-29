Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $11.50 at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $11.00 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

CLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

