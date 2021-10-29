Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the September 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 621,692 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 228,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.63. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.