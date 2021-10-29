Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 184.7% from the September 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of CPAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,002. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Equities analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

