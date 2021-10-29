Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,171 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Central Garden & Pet worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after buying an additional 194,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,850,000 after buying an additional 467,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after buying an additional 140,523 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 76.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after buying an additional 349,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

CENTA opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.