Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Shares of CPF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 90,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,580. The firm has a market cap of $775.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

