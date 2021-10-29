Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,466.82 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.02 per share, with a total value of $10,466.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Century Bancorp stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.02. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.
About Century Bancorp
Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.
