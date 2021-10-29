Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,466.82 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.02 per share, with a total value of $10,466.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.02. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Century Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

