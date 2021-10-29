CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Lowered to C$127.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIB. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.92.

Get CGI alerts:

NYSE GIB opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22. CGI has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 194,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.