Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.25 at Raymond James

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Citigroup raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of Champion Iron stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.