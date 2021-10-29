Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $108,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $51.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.