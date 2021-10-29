Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $102,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

NYSE:FLT opened at $252.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil.

