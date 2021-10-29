Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $111.48 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Palo Alto Networks worth $111,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $498.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.23. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $519.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of -96.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,418,103. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

