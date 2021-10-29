Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $98.74 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $98,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $137.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

