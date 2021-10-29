Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $105,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average is $169.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

