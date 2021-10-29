Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $130.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,196,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,455,000 after buying an additional 66,749 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.60. 1,649,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,519. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.